A Season for Giving!
The Alabama Gazette will again present $100 cash to ten deserving people in the Tri-County area. Send in your nomination letter stating why you think your friend or family deserves $100 cash for...
News from the Autauga County Sheriffs office
On October 18, 2016 Attorney General Luther Strange presented the Sheriff's Office with a flag and certificate in of Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant Troy Seamon; End of Watch: April 4, 2016. Lt. Steve Adams ...
Bush 2000 versus Trump 2016:
No doubt my most read text from years of writing for the Alabama Gazette is “Ten Years After” (Jan. 2011 column) explaining how Texas Gov. George W. Bush became the 43rd US president although VP...
No Schadenfreude Here – Well, Maybe a Little
Election night 2016 was a beautiful thing to watch. Tears flowing, heads exploding, pundits demonstrating that they know absolutely nothing about anything, you name it. Obviously, I am happy that...
Inside the Statehouse
December 7, 2016 It is Christmas time, and since Alabama is one of the most charitable states in the nation, I would expect that many of us are in the giving mood and plan to help many worthy causes...
Restoring Civil Debate
On a recent October evening, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke at The Heritage Foundation’s Joseph Story Distinguished Lecture, just three days after the 25th anniversary of his...
The Good Old Days
The term “good old days” has been around for many years. Older people have and still do like to sometimes reflect on how much better their lives were at various times in the past than they are...
Auburn Treading Water but not Sinking While Tide Rolls to SEC Championship
Most of the pundits had Alabama as a prohibitive favorite in the first bowl game of the year, the Iron Bowl. The Vegas line was 17 - 18 points. Many Auburn and Alabama friends of mine wanted to know ...
Deer 101-QDMA
This week, I want to talk about how to anticipate tracking a deer after it's been stuck with an arrow. There are some tell-tale signs to keep an eye out for when the arrow hits that can give you a...
Disabled Wildlife
Disabled animals don't realize that they are handicapped: "I want to tell you a little bit about special needs raccoons (wildlife) and our disabilities. I have several handicapped raccoons, some are...
Verna Hall Research Award 2016 Recipient Mrs. Bobbie Ames
Chesapeake, Virginia – November 11, 2016 - Acknowledging outstanding lifetime achievement in education and America's Christian history has been the purpose of the Foundation for American Christian...
Southern Gardening!
The magazines shout that Christmas is near with colorful photos of tables groaning with turkeys, hams, casseroles, and fabulous desserts. Holidays in America and in the South do revolve around food...
Pushing Back The Darkness
As we make our journey through the Advent Season, one symbol is pre-eminent—LIGHT! Tree lights, candle lights, houses, buildings, and malls are all decorated with lights. Perhaps it’s a parable...
"The Gift of God's Love"
Well folks…Christmas is upon us. Can you believe it? Is it just me or does it feel like each passing year goes by more quickly!? Stores line their aisles with Christmas goodies and décor right...
THE TWELVE SITES OF SOCIAL SECURITY
Gathering with family and friends during the holiday season reminds us we’re part of a strong community. And sometimes, in the spirit of the season, we break into song. Our take on “The Twelve...
The Christmas Spirit
It's that time of the year when the thoughts of most of us turn to the celebration of Christmas. It's also the time of the year when the squirrels come out of the woodwork and we're inundated with...
I Was In Prison
I traveled to a Tennessee prison last weekend to visit a cousin. My sister engineered our trip, and we picked up our cousin's brother en route and had a nice day, despite the major purpose of our...
A Personal Experience: Health Law, Health Care and Me
In September I had began to feel pretty rough, so bad that I actually went to the doctor. It was determined that I had a gallstone pancreatitis caused by a gallbladder with stones (of course) and my...
Southern Cuisine
If you mark out every passing day on your calendar, you will notice there is not much left to mark out. The year 2016 is coming to a close and what a year this has been. In the culinary world, Sous...