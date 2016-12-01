On October 18, 2016 Attorney General Luther Strange presented the Sheriff's Office with a flag and certificate in of Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant Troy Seamon; End of Watch: April 4, 2016. Lt. Steve Adams ...

The Alabama Gazette will again present $100 cash to ten deserving people in the Tri-County area. Send in your nomination letter stating why you think your friend or family deserves $100 cash for...

Bush 2000 versus Trump 2016: No doubt my most read text from years of writing for the Alabama Gazette is “Ten Years After” (Jan. 2011 column) explaining how Texas Gov. George W. Bush became the 43rd US president although VP...

No Schadenfreude Here – Well, Maybe a Little Election night 2016 was a beautiful thing to watch. Tears flowing, heads exploding, pundits demonstrating that they know absolutely nothing about anything, you name it. Obviously, I am happy that...

Inside the Statehouse December 7, 2016 It is Christmas time, and since Alabama is one of the most charitable states in the nation, I would expect that many of us are in the giving mood and plan to help many worthy causes...

Restoring Civil Debate On a recent October evening, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke at The Heritage Foundation’s Joseph Story Distinguished Lecture, just three days after the 25th anniversary of his...